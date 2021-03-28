Nigerian Female Undergraduate Does Manual Labour At Building Construction Site (Pics)

Nigerian Female Undergraduate Does Manual Labour At Building Construction Site (Photos, Video)

A Nigerian female undergraduate has shared photos and video of herself doing manual labour at a building construction site, IgbereTV reports.

In a Twitter post she made on Friday, March 26 @02franx shared pictures of herself with a head pan and flanked by male labour workers at a construction site.

She captioned it:

“Aside being a student..”

https://twitter.com/02franx/status/1375483272038379524?s=20

She captioned her video;

“To say I’m happy is an understatement, once again, I’m thankful and greatful for all the love, supports, concerns and affection shown towards me since my previous post. God bless y’all Heart suit and Electric light bulb.

To those doubting my previous tweet..here you go. @volqx @_AsiwajuLerry @kusssman”

https://twitter.com/02franx/status/1375841244182626319?s=20

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6uj-4IXfFPw