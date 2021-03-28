Nigeria’s Democracy Not Complete Without Tinubu – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo has lauded the contributions of Bola Tinubu to the development of Nigeria, saying the country’s democracy cannot be complete without him.

Sanwo-Olu made this known on Sunday via a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, while felicitating with the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on his 69th birthday.

While describing Tinubu as a visionary leader and a rare mentor with exceptional abilities in various areas of human endeavours, he said the APC leader is a political pathfinder, nationalist and detribalised Nigerian, who has contributed in no small measure to the socio-political and economic growth of the state and Nigeria as a whole.

“The story of Nigeria’s democracy cannot be told without the name of the Jagaban Borgu written in gold. Thousands are today direct beneficiaries of his political benevolence,” Sanwo-Olu said.

“As a pathfinder, Asiwaju charted the developmental trajectory of modern Lagos, raising the bar of governance and public service in the State and indeed, Nigeria. A cheerful giver who cares about the welfare of the people, Asiwaju personifies tolerance and humanity.”

The governor also rejoiced with the family of the former governor, especially his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, friends, political associates, APC chieftains and members across the country on his birthday.

He added, “On behalf of my adorable wife, Ibijoke, the good people of Lagos State and entire members of our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), I felicitate with our leader and mentor on his 69th birthday.

“As you march on to a higher pedestal in life, may The Almighty go with you every step of the way and may you accomplish more in the service of our dear country and humanity.”