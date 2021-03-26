Nobody Can Bring Down Buhari’s Government – Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, has said no one can bring down the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

While reacting to the secession moves of agitators such as Sunday Igboho and Asari Dokubo, Shehu said some “charlatans” were being sponsored to bully President Muhammadu Buhari, thinking he will be forced into submission.

Igboho had recently declared that the SouthWest is no longer a part of Nigeria.

During his declaration, the self-acclaimed activist said the major resources of Nigeria were in the hands of Northerners, stressing that Yorubas were being killed and their lands taken over.

Dokubo also announced establishment of Biafra Customary Government in which he incorporated some parts of the South East and South South as part of its territory.

But speaking on Channels Television’s ‘Sunrise Daily’, Shehu said that the Buhari-led government will not be kicked out of power through blackmail.

He said, “I want to assure Nigerians that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is addressing multiple challenges that are facing the country especially in dealing with security and yet we are still making progress in agriculture, economy, anti-corruption, which are the key policies that brought the party and the government to office.

“It is sad for the country that opposition is exploiting some of these things. It is quite unfortunate and I want to assure that the president remains focused in preserving the security and unity of this country.

“It is an established fact that all nations of the world face problems and what is expected of all well-meaning members of the society is that they should team up with the government so that together we will all fight criminality and insurgency and all that.

“We accept that dissent is allowed, this is a democracy and people have a right to tell truth to government but we must be careful in doing that. Nobody can bring down the government because this is a government elected democratically.

“Government in a democracy come through periodic elections and if we have a government in office as we have, sponsored by political parties to win the elections, it is telling you that that confidence of the public is still there.”