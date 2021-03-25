Norway Players Protest Against Human Rights Abuse In Qatar (Photos)

Connect on Linked in

The Norway national team players staged a protest against human rights violations in Qatar.

This happened before their 2022 World Cup qualifier match against Gibraltar.

According to The Guardian, 37 of 6,500 foreign workers building stadiums for the 2022 World Cup since 2010.

Norway decided to respond to the human rights abuse by wearing t-shirts with the words “HUMAN RIGHTS.”

Norway Coach Ståle Solbakken and Captain Martin Ødegaard announced that they would make a statement to FIFA before the match.

Speaking at his pre-match press-conference, Ståle Solbakken said: “We have plans for something concrete.

“We have to put pressure on FIFA to be more direct, and tough with the authorities in Qatar, to impose requirements.”

Norway haven’t played in a major international tournament since Euro 2000.

Watch Video;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uHB_c4gvHj8

https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.theguardian.com/football/2021/mar/24/norway-players-take-human-rights-stand-before-world-cup-qualifier