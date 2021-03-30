NSCIA Criticizes CAN, Provides List Of Justices, Their Religions

NSCIA Lambasts CAN, Provides List of Justices, their Religions over Alleged Marginalisation in Judiciary

The attention of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has been drawn to the insinuations and vituperations that trailed the shortlisting of 20 Justices-designate by the Federal Judicial Service Commission (FJSC). It would be noted that except it is compelled to do so, the Council has often resisted joining issues with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) as a matter of principle.

This is because CAN has proved, times without number, its morbid hatred for Islam and Muslims, its remarkable capacity for destructive mischief, its dexterous use of scurrilous propaganda and its predilection for always being economical with the truth as part of the sinister strategy of heating up the polity anytime a Muslim is at the helm of affairs.

It would be recalled that not too long ago, the Council was forced to expose the marginalisation of Muslims in the successive Boards of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) after CAN made one of its wild and mendacious allegations of Christian marginalisation. It is actually a wicked strategy and unholy tactics to accuse Muslims of marginalisation though Muslims are the ones being deliberately and systemically marginalised by Christians, who continue to consolidate on the colonial agenda of emasculating Muslims. However, NSCIA would not allow the serial falsehood of CAN and its propensity for character assassination of people on the basis of their religious identity to stand because truth is irrefragable.

To wit, the intransigence of CAN is playing out again in the deliberate distortion of the issues surrounding the shortlisted 20 Justices-designate. The grouse of CAN, as amplified by some hagiographers masquerading as opinion leaders, is that 13 of the 20 recently shortlisted Justices are from the North and are Muslims. Though the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, on her honour stated unequivocally that the procedure of the appointment followed “due and usual process” and that the recommendation “was done without any preference for tribe, creed or association”, mischief makers, ethnic jingoists and religious bigots resorted to blackmail. In venting their spleen against the development, CAN especially and its apologists choose to ignore the fact that Muslims are a minority in the religious composition of the Court of Appeal. In a statement filled with bile and bigotry, the so-called religious body expressed its “feelings of sadness, disgust and anger at the insensitivity demonstrated by the FJSC in compiling the list.

It seems undeniable that the recklessness displayed by the FJSC suggests a steady and gradual descend (sic) to (sic) a process of Islamising the Judiciary of Nigeria.”

The unassailable truth is that Justices of the Court of Appeal (JCAs) are 70 but the North with 19 States has 34 while the South with 17 States has 36. The South thus has more JCAs than the North.

Meanwhile, out of the 36 JCAs from the South West (where Muslims are a majority), South East and South South (in both of which Muslims have considerable indigenous populations), all the JCAs are Christians except for Justice Habeeb Adewale Abiru of Lagos state and Justice Mistura Bolaji-Yusuf of Oyo state. But in the three geo-political zones of the North where Muslims are predominant, there are 34 JCAs out of which 15 are Christians.

In other words, the North East has 4 Muslim JCAs and 7 Christians, the North Central has 6 Muslim JCAs and 7 Christians while the North West has 9 Muslim JCAs and 1 Christian JCA. Of the 36 from the South, only 2 are Muslims. The names and details of the Justices are as follows:

S/N Name

State

Geopolitical Zone

Religious Affiliation

NORTH CENTRAL

1. Joseph S. Ikyegh Benue North Central Christian

2. Patricia A. Mahmoud Benue North Central Christian

3. Stephen Jonah Adah Kogi North Central Christian

4. S. T. Hussaini Kogi North Central Muslim

5. Ahmad O. Belgore Kwara North Central Muslim

6. M. N. Oniyangi Kwara North Central Muslim

7. F. A. Ojo Kwara North Central Christian

8. Ridwan M. Abdullahi Nasarawa North Central Muslim

9. J. Abungada Nasarawa North Central Christian

10. Amina Wambai Niger North Central Muslim

11. M. B. Idris Niger North Central Muslim

12. PCA Monica Dongban- Mensem Plateau North Central Christian

13. Jummai H. Sankey Plateau North Central Christian

Total North Central: 7 Christians, 6 Muslims

NORTH EAST

14. A. M. Talba Adamawa North East Muslim

15. Hussein Mukhtar Bauchi North East Muslim

16. Haruna S.Tsammani Bauchi North East Christian

17. Bitrus G.Sanga Bauchi North East Christian

18. A. G. Mshelia Borno North East Christian

19. Ibrahim S. Bdliya Borno North East Christian

20. Hamma Barka Gombe North East Christian

21. Y. B. Nimpar Gombe North East Christian

22. Mohammed Danjuma Taraba North East Christian

23. I. A. Andenyangtso Taraba North East Christian

24 Mohammed Mustapha Borno North East Muslim

Total North East: 8 Christians, 3 Muslims

NORTH WEST

25. Ali Abubakar Gumel Jigawa North West Muslim

26. Muhammed L. Shuaibu Jigawa North West Muslim

27. Abubakar Dati Yahaya Kaduna North West Muslim

28. James S. Abiriyi Kaduna North West Christian

29. T. Y. Hassan Kano North West Muslim

30. A. M. Bayero Kano North West Muslim

31. Abubakar Sadiq Umar Kebbi North West Muslim

32. Jamilu Y. Tukur Katsina North West Muslim

33. A. M. Lamido Sokoto North West Muslim

34. B. B. Aliyu Zamfara North West Muslim

Total North West: 1 Christian, 9 Muslims

Subtotal (Northern States): 16 Christians, 18 Muslims

SOUTH EAST

35 Raphael C. Agbo Enugu South East Christian

36 U.I Ndukwe- Anyanwu Anambra South East Christian

37 Chidi N. Uwa Abia South East Christian

38 C. E. Nwosu-Iheme Imo South East Christian

39 T.N Orji-Abadua Imo South East Christian

40 Obande F. Ogbuinya Ebonyi South East Christian

41 Uchechukwu Onyemanam Ebonyi South East Christian

42 Onyekachi A. Otisi Abia South East Christian

43 C.I. Jombo-Ofo Abia South East Christian

44 Paul O. Elechi Ebonyi South East Christian

45 Ugochukwu A. Ogakwu Enugu South East Christian

Total South East: 11 Christians, 0 Muslim

SOUTH SOUTH

46 Ignatius I. Agube Cross River South South Christian

47 Rita N. Pemi Delta South South Christian

48 Ita George Mbaba Akwa Ibom South South Christian

49 Moore A. A. Adumein Bayelsa South South Christian

50 O.O. Daniel-Kalio Rivers South South Christian

51 Fatima O. Akinbami Edo South South Christian

52 Biobele A. Georgewill Rivers South South Christian

53 Frederick O. Oho Delta South South Christian

54 Joseph E. Ekanem Akwa Ibom South South Christian

55 Abimbola O. Obaseki-Adejumo Edo South South Christian

56 Boloukuromo M. Ugo Bayelsa South South Christian

57 Ebiowei Tobi Delta South South Christian

Total South South: 12 Christians, 0 Muslim

SOUTH WEST

58 Jimi O. Bada Osun South West Christian

59 Oyebisi F. Omoleye Ekiti South West Christian

60 Mojeed A. Owoade Oyo South West Christian

61 A. O. Lokolo-Sodipe Ogun South West Christian

62 Isaiah O. Akeju Ekiti South West Christian

63 Tunde O. Awotoye Osun South West Christian

64 Habeeb A. O. Abiru Lagos South West Muslim

65 Peter O. Ige Oyo South West Christian

66 O. A. Adefope- Okojie Ogun South West Christian

67 Mistura O. Bolaji- Oyo South West Muslim Yusuf

68 E. O. Williams- Dawudu Lagos South West Christian

69 Joseph O. Oyewole Osun South West Christian

70 Gabriel O. Kolawole Osun South West Christian

Total South West: 11 Christians, 2 Muslims

Subtotal (Southern States): 34 Christians, 2 Muslims

Subtotal (Northern States plus FCT): 16 Christians, 18 Muslims

Grand Total of all JCAs: 50 Christians (71.4%), 20 Muslims (28.6%)

However, the three geopolitical zones of the South have only two Muslim JCAs while the three geopolitical zones of the North have 15 Christian JCAs! Who is wickedly intolerant?