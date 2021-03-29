Nursing Mum Graduates With 1st Class Despite Writing Final Exams While Pregnant (Pix)

Nursing Mum Graduates With First Class Despite Writing Final Exams While Pregnant (Photos)

A woman who sat for her final exams while pregnant and gave birth 3 days after her exams, has become the first person to ever graduate with a first class from the Linguistics and Communications Studies in University of Calabar (UNICAL), IgbereTV reports.

The woman identified as Colette Offiong Bassey took to Instagram to share her testimony following her convocation ceremony.

She revealed that it wasn’t easy as she wrote her exams just days before her due date, yet she not only succeeded, but also set a record.

In the Unical department of Linguistics and Communications Studies’ 44 years history, no one has ever graduated with a First Class in the department, until Colette.

She wrote;

“My testimony is on the next slide To God be the glory!

I remember finishing exams on a certain Wednesday and giving birth that Saturday. It was one hell of a ride but it ended in praise. After God, my gratitude goes to my husband who Pushed me hard and gave me great support. I have a great support system, the rest of family included.

Thank you Thank You everyone. I’m super thankful for the show of love. It’s never too late to achieve excellence, you just have to start. Take the step, whatever it is. The journey to greatness goes on. My name is Colette Offiong Bassey, First Class honors degree holder

Linguistics and Communication Studies To God be the glory! #firstclassdegree #beautyandbrains #notyourtypicalnerd”

