Connect on Linked in

Olori Hadiza Yakasai Elegushi, the second wife of the monarch of Ikate Kingdom, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi, recently stepped out with an expensive miniature clutch bag, IgbereTV reports.

The Judith Leiber Crystal-Embellished Peony Clutch Bag costs $8,096.00 USD (N3,040,000.00) as seen on Harrods’ website.

See photos and video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Aw-mu7i69UM

https://igberetvnews.com/1386322/olori-hadiza-oba-elegushis-second-wife-steps-n3m-clutch-bag-photos/