Ogun Distributes Monitoring Vehicles To Improve Town Planning Activities

In line with its agenda of ensuring proper Town Planning and Urban renewal, the Ogun State Government through its Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development has distributed twenty-six mini vehicles to complement monitoring activities at its 22 Zonal Town Planning Offices across the State.

Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, TPL. Olatunji Odunlami during the launching organized by the State Planning and Development Permit Authority, at the Arcade ground, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta said monitoring of physical development of the state is of paramount importance to the present administration.

Olatunji also noted that in the past, monitoring of activities was a challenge to some of the zonal offices as a result of lack of operational vehicles to aid their movement.

He added that the launching of the new vehicles was a deliberate plan to make a difference in the physical development of the state.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the Acting General Manager, Planning and Development Permit Authority, Tpl. Kolawole Ogun appreciated the state governor for his show of love towards the Town Planning profession, advising the zonal town planning officers to jealously guide and make good use of the vehicles, urging them to take the profession to a higher level for the environment to be a better place.