Ogun State Governor Begs Pensioners Who Haven’t Been Paid Since 2011

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun on Wednesday apologised to pensioners in the state for the unpaid gratuities since 2011.

Abiodun tendered the apology in Abeokuta during the payment of N500m gratuity to retirees of the State and Local Governments.

The governor who expressed concern over the backlog of gratuities, said he tendered the apology on behalf of the previous administration because the entitlements were inherited liabilities.

Abiodun said as a son of retired teachers, he could not have turned a blind eye to the plight of pensioners.

“I have living parents, they are also pensioners and there is no way I would have wished this upon my parents and I’m sure no child will wish their parents go through what you are going through.

“On behalf of the previous administration, I apologise,” he said.

He said the N500m presented to 257 beneficiaries represented the quarterly payment of gratuity to the state retirees.

Abiodun assured them of his commitment to the payment pensions and gratuities, just as urged the senior citizens to take advantage of the administration’s various social intervention programmes.

He said “Though these payments are inherited liabilities from past Government but I am assuring you that the process of paying these gratuities have started and will definitely continue. This is a promise made and promise kept. I promise to do this on a quarterly basis.

“Apart from the payment of monetary entitlements, let me also assure our elder statesmen and women that we are committed to providing other opportunities for them under our social welfare scheme.”

In his address, the Chairman of Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP), Waheed Oloyede urged the governor to increase the quarterly gratuity payment from N500m to N1billion.

Oloyede applauded the governor for his commitment to the welfare of the pensioners and workers in the state.