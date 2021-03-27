‘Omonile Wants To Demolish My House’

To cut a long story short, I bought the land at Ifo, Ogun State. I have the family receipt, and the deed of assignment. After hustling to build the structure, it now remains roofing and finishing.

However, I heard today from the family representative that a son of the land seller wants to demolish it to build a church. I’m also a christian, but this is quite surprising.

Once again, I only have the land receipt and deed of assignment. Also, I have spent over 2million naira on the structure.

What should I do to be on the safer side?