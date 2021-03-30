Omu Resort information for tourists

Omu Resort is one of the many beautiful recreational centres in Lagos. It is a facility packed resort with a zoo, an amusement park and a water park. It is one of the best places to take your kids for vacation or picnic, Omu Resort is a place to be. However, it is not only built for kids, it is also a great hangout spot for adults. Perhaps, if you are looking for something adventurous to do in Lagos.

Omu Resort sits on twenty-two hectares of rainforest land. The land oversees the lagoon. The recreational centre is located off the Lekki Epe expressway in Ibeju Lekki area. Omu resort is a few minutes drive from the Lakowe Golf Course. Omu resort is owned and managed by Woodfields farm and theme park.’

Gold Tickets

Cost: 4,500

Platinum Tickets

Cost: 7,500

Prime Ticket

Cost: 9,500

Super Prime Ticket

Cost: 17,000

Gold Tickets

Cost: 4,500

The Gold ticket is the cheapest of the packages. This ticket grants you access to The Zoo, Wax Museum, Mini Golf, Horse Riding, Water Park, Kiddies Play Area, Seaworld, Archery, Amusement Park, Swimming Pool, Out Door Fun, Mech. Bull Riding

Platinum Tickets

Cost: 7,500

The Platinum tickets grants you access to the Zoo, Wax Museum, Mini Golf, Horse Riding, Water Park, Kiddies Play Area, Seaworld, Archery, Amusement Park, Swimming Pool, Out Door Fun, Mech. Bull Riding, Quad Bike, Kayaking, Roller Skating

Prime Ticket

Cost: 9,500

The prime ticket grants you access to

The Zoo, Wax Museum, Mini Golf, Horse Riding, Water Park, Kiddies Play Area, Seaworld, Archery, Amusement Park, Swimming Pool, Out Door Fun, Mech. Bull Riding, Quad Bike, Kayaking, Roller Skating, Go Kart