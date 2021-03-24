One Killed In Southern Kaduna As Soldiers Shoot At Protesting Women

Soldiers Open Fire On Women Protesting Against Indiscriminate Arrest Of Southern Kaduna Youths, Kill One, Injure Many Others – Sahara Reporters

At least one person was killed when operatives of the Nigerian Army opened fire on women demontrating against incessant arrest of their children by the military in Southern Kaduna, SaharaReporters has gathered.

The deceased was identified as Naomi John.

A source told SaharaReporters that the soldiers have been ransacking homes from Goran Sagwaza, Goran Bafai and Goran Gan communities, arresting innocent youths defending the communities from Fulani herdsmen.

“Of late, you know the killings have not really stopped in Southern Kaduna, yesterday, the women from Southern Kaduna staged a protest against the indiscriminate arrest of young persons in Goran Sagwaza, Goran Bafai and Goran Gan communities.

“Military men were going from house to house, picking up young men. They arrested a lot of people. So the women felt why should you be arresting our young ones when in reality, when the Fulani herdsmen come to attack us, you are no where to be found but when our people mobilise to go after them, you now come to pick them.

“So the women told the men, we don’t want any man to join us, they now took to the street. The military now blocked the road and started shooting, in the process, they kill one woman and injure many others,” the source told SaharaReporters.

Hundreds of people have been killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen in various local government Areas of Southern Kaduna in the past couple of years.

The killings have continued despite the deployment of various military teams to the area