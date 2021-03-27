Onuachu Sinks Benin As Super Eagles Seal AFCON Qualification In Style

Substitute Paul Onuachu scored a late winner as Super Eagles beat Benin 1-0 at the Stade Charles de Gaulle on Saturday night, reports Completesports.com.

Onuachu nodded home from a goalmouth scramble in the 93rd minute as Super Eagles put an end to Benin’s eight year unbeaten home run.

The Super Eagles now top Group L with 11 points from five games.

The Squirrels will now have to seal qualification in Sierra Leone, who drew 0-0 in Lesotho earlier today.