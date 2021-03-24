Oshoala Scores As Barcelona Beat Manchester City 3-0

Asisat Oshoala scored for the 4th game in a row to help Barcelona to a 3-0 victory over Manchester City in a first leg match of the UEFA Women’s Champions League quarter final. The match was played in Monza, Italy, rather than in Barcelona due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Barcelona dominated the match from the beginning and Manchester City’s keeper, Ellie Roebuck, became the star of the first few minutes as she made save after save from Oshoala, Hansen, Aitana and Alexia.

It wasn’t until the 35th minute that the breakthrough came as Oshoala fired the ball into the net, scoring Barcelona’s 100th goal in the Champions League. The Nigerian striker is also the only Barcelona Femeni player to score in the Champions League final and she has scored in Barca’s last 2 league games as well as in their last Champions League game against Fortuna.

Barca’s second came the other side of half time as the referee blew for a penalty after Demi Stokes hacked Oshoala’s legs in the prnalty area. Mariona stepped up and scored to make the scores 2-0 in the 52nd minute.

Manchester City also got a penalty soon afterwards as spaces opened up in the Barcelona defence and Sandra Panos was forced to take extreme action to save the day. That action forced the referee to blow for a penalty, but Panos saved the day again by knocking Kelly’s penalty kick away.

Barcelona legend, Jennifer Hermoso had only been given a medical clearance to play this morning and she came on for Oshoala and got Barcelona’s 3rd goal.

Barcelona will defend their 3-0 lead next Wednesday in Manchester.

