Oshodi Transport Interchange, A ‘World Class’ Terminal In Lagos (Pictures)

Oshodi Transport interchange is the Biggest Bus terminal in Nigeria and West Africa. It is the first of its kind in Nigeria.

The Oshodi transport interchange is a world-class bus terminal in Oshodi, Lagos State, Nigeria. It is a multi three-story facility featuring three separate terminals linked by the skywalk bridge. It is built in between two important road. The Oshodi Apapa Expressway and the Agege Motor road.

It is one of the newest infrastructural

development in Lagos to boost business and the transportation in Lagos.

The Oshodi transport interchange is not just a bus terminal. It has become the newest tourist destination in Lagos.

When every part of the facility opens fully, it will become a tourist hub. It will feature recreational and entertainment centres. It will have a museum, art gallery, fast foods, lounge, mall, hotel and hubs. Not only that, but it is going to be an economic hub.

There are 3 different terminals all linked with a skywalk bridge.

The construction of the Oshodi Bus terminal was done by an indigenous company known as Planet projects limited. Planet Projects Limited is a Nigerian based business with headquarters in Lagos.

Source: https://www.travelwaka.com/oshodi-bus-terminal-is-the-biggest-in-nigeria/

Below are Aeriel view of the different terminals