Oyo LG Poll: Aggrieved PDP Chairmanship Aspirants Sues Oyo PDP, OYSIEC To Court

By Henry Odeh



As Party State Chair, OYSIEC Appear In Court 1st April (SEE DOC)

Aggrieved Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairmanship Aspirants in Lagelu Local Government Area of Oyo state have dragged the state chapter of PDP and Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC) to the State High Court in Ibadan over what was described as “candidate imposition”, sunrisesbulletin.com reports.

In a suit file number marked 1/340/22 sighted by sunrisebulletin.com on Thursday 25th of March, the applicants, Hon. Kelani Abdulahi Sola, Hon. Fagbemi Temidayo Damilare,Hon. Babalola Asimoyu, Jinadu Ibrahim Alao and Oyeleke Oyeniyi Idris had prayed the hounorable court to: To restrain the 2nd ( Alh. Kunmi Mustapa )and 3rd ( Mr. Wasiu Adeleke )

Defendants/Respondents from submitting to the 4th Defendant/Respondents ( OYSIEC ) purported list of candidates of the 1st Defendant ( PDP ) for the purpose of participating in the Local Government Election, that is to be conducted by the 4th Defendant ( OYSIEC ).

The applicants also asked the court for an Injunction restraining the 4th Defendant/Respondent ( OYSIEC ) from accepting and or recognizing any list of candidates of the 1st Defendant ( PDP ) from

1st, 2nd and 3rd Defendants/Respondents ( PDP, Alh. Kunmi Mustapaha, Mr. Wasiu Adeleke ) for the purpose of participating in the Local Government election pending the determination of the suit.

The applicants further prayed the court for Order of declaration, setting aside any list of candidates for the offices of Chairman and Councilors in Oyo

State compiled through handpicking by the 2nd ( Alh. Kunmi Mustapha ) and 3rd ( Mr. Wasiu Adeleke ) Defendants on behalf of the 1st Defendant ( PDP ) without valid primaries as envisaged by the Constitution of the Peoples Democratic Party and the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended),

And finally asked an Order of Injunction restraining the 4th Defendant ( OYSIEC ) from countenancing, acting upon and or recognizing may list of handpicked candidates submitted to her by the 2nd ( Alh. Kunmi Mustapha and 3rd ( Mr

Wasiu Adeleke ) Defendants on behalf of 1st Defendant ( PDP) for the purpose of the Local Government election in Oyo State.

His Lordship, Justice K.B Olawoyin put on hold, the application of ex-Parte injunction filled by the applicants, stated that, the injection may cause controversy and Public unrest if granted, and opined that, the respondents, People’s Democratic Party 1st respondent, Alhaji Kunmi Mustapha, 2nd respondent, Mr. Wasiu Adeleke, 3rd respondent and Oyo state Independent Electoral Commission being the 4th respondent should be served a motion on notice and to appear before the court on 1st of April, while originating summon, which is the main suit will come up for hearing on 13th day of April

for the determination of the following questions :

Whether the 1st Defendant can present candidates for the Local Government election in Oyo State, in the absence of valid party primaries is provided in Section 5 (a) and (e) of the Constitution of the 1st Defendunt (as amended in 2017) and the Electoral Act 2010 as amended)

Whether it is not unfair and illegal on the part of the 1st Defendatit where Aspirant were notified to obtain party nomination forms upon payment, cleared for the primaries but the primaries elections were subsequently not allowed to hold.