Oyo Youngest Commissioner, Hon. Seun Fakorede Set To Marry Chioma Sylvia (Photos)

Enjoy the honeymoon,

Hon Seun Fakorede and his bosom love, Sylvia Choma Nwosu.

Engagement comes up Sunday 28th while the white wedding date would ba announced later.

This is just a tip of a would be a happy married life in andy.

Congratulations.

Behold the LOML. #AsiwajuAchalugo �

https://twitter.com/TheSeunFakorede/status/1375494212616077316?s=19

Seun Fakorede is a Nigerian entrepreneur, speaker and politician. At 27, he became the youngest commissioner in Nigeria’s history when he was appointed Commissioner for Youth and Sports in Oyo State in August 2019.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Seun_Fakorede