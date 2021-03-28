Pastor Chris Mocked For Claiming To Reach 5 Billion People Worldwide

Founder of Loveworld Ministries a.k.a Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome is being mocked by Twitter users after his church claimed his Global Day of Prayer event reached up to 5.3 billion people around the world.

The Global Day of Prayer event was advertised for believers to join Pastor Chris and billions around the world from 6:00 pm GMT +1, 1:00 pm EST Friday 26th to Saturday 27th March 2021.

It was streamed live on all the LoveWorld Networks and Web/Mobile platforms, LIVE TV, CEFLIX, and on major Satellite, terrestrial and local TV and Radio Stations around the world.

Believers were encouraged to participate through their preferred TV, Radio, mobile, or web application/ website/ social media site.

But during the event, viewers began seeing a banner that suggests that up to 5.3 billion people are watching the events live a figure that caused some to wonder if it was just a typo.

A tweep Ayo Sogunro questioned the 5 billion viewers number saying: ‘5 billion would mean literally everyone in the world old enough to listen was listening in every village, in every town, in every airport, in every shop, in every bank, in every govt office, in every school….wait, why am I even bothering to explain?

Another argued that even the FIFA World Cup does not have such viewership, sharing Google’s list of events with the highest viewership in the world.

Another argued that there aren’t even up to 5 billion internet users in the world, tweeting: ‘The number of internet users is around 4.6bn. The number of those with pay-TV is around 1.7bn. And many, many, many of these people have both. I’m really curious as to how this number was arrived at!’

Pastor Chris has always been controversial, in one of his Sunday services, the Pastor explained to his church members how much time they have before the end of the world.

Using a chart, he explained to his members he calculated when Jesus walked out of the temple as 30AD and when he was born within 4BC and 2BC, using those calculations he estimated when the rapture will happen.

Pastor Chris also claimed scientists are trying to vaccinate everyone in the world by 2030 by putting chips inside them.

“2030 is the goal set by GAVi and MIT, think about it…Even Satan is trying to understand the scripture and he is pushing people to act.” He adds.