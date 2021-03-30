Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Condemns Christians Taking COVID-19 Vaccines

The founder and pastor of the LoveWorld Incorporated, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has questioned the faith of Nigerian Christians receiving AstraZeneca vaccine against coronavirus.

Oyakhilome revealed that Christians should believe in the word of God more than the vaccine, adding that they are healers.

He also berated the Nigerian government for asking pastors to convince their members to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

This was contained in a viral video he released on Monday.

“What happened to you? Where is the word of God in your mouth? Do you realise if you believe in the word of God the way you believe in this vaccine, there will be power in your mouth? He made us healers. What’s wrong? What happened to you? When did we start making such recommendations to God’s people? For God’s sake, think again!

“How can they send to the churches, go tell them to take the vaccines. Listen, if I say to someone, you shall live but not die, that’s it to him. Isn’t that the Bible that you read? Isn’t that the scripture that you read? Where is your God of Elijah, your God of Moses, your God of Peter, James and John? What’s the matter with you?”

The Nigerian government received the first batch of 4 million doses of AstraZeneca COVAX early March, and President Muhammadu Buhari and his deputy, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo took jabs publicly to convince Nigerians to also take the vaccine.

However, a lot of controversies have surrounded the importation and use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Nigeria as several European countries, including Germany, Sweden, Latvia, Luxemburg, France, Italy, Spain, Cyprus have suspended the administration of the drug over fears of having costly side effects.

Also, the Nigerian government has been criticised for allegedly opting for the cheapest of the World Health Organisation approved vaccines and side lining Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson.