PDP Hails Court For Jailing APC Rigging Prof…Says More Will Be Brought to Book The @OfficialPDPNig commends the judiciary for its courage to stand on the side of the people to jail one of the corrupt returning officers, who connived with the @OfficialAPCNg to rewrite election results against the @OfficialPDPNig in the 2019 general elections.

https://twitter.com/OfficialPDPNig/status/1375149616405086222?s=19

March 25. 2021 Press Statement

PDP Hails Court For Jailing APC Rigging Prof… Says More Will Be Brought to Book

The Peoples Democratic Par, (PDP) commends the judiciary for its courage to stand on the side of the people to jail one of the corrupt returning officers. who connived with the All Progressive Congress (APC) to rewrite election results against the PDP in the 2019 generalelections.

The party said the three years jailed term handed to Prof. Peter Ogban, a professor of soil science at the University of Calabar, for manipulating the result of Akwa-lbom Northwest senatorial election and attempting to foist the APC and its rejected candidate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on the people, is a huge lesson for compromised individuals working for the APC to subvert the will of thepeople.

The POP asserts that the long arm of the law will soon catch up with other corrupt returning

°th cers’ Lce7s°le shameless professors who bribed 19d compromised b/ the APC to altresutsardigitiiZ:erat various the 2019

It is shameful that individuals who had attained the peak of enviable career in the academia

Such individuals can now see the deplorable situation of economic depression.excruciating fraudulent hand ardship, terrorism. killings, kidnapping, social and infrastructural decay. which the unpatriotic action has plunged our nation.

If these unpatriotic elements had not manipulated our electoral process in favour of APC and allowed the will of the people to prevail, our nation would not have found herself in this sorrystate.

Our party holds that this courageous judgment would stand as a deterrent to the compromised returning officers and a signal to the APC that result alterations will have no space in the 2023 general election.

Ahead of the off season elections as well as the 2023 general elections. the PDP urges Nigerians and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to remain vigilant as more effort is being made to bring other compromised electoral officers. who brought the present misfortune on our nation, to book.