Pictures From DJ Barbie’s Birthday Party As She Gets A Brand New Car As Gift

Celebrities Storm DJ Barbie Birthday Party As She Was Gifted A Brand New Car

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OuYAXUMdAhw

It was quite an amazing, colourful and delightful moment at birthday celebration of Famous Nigeria Female Celebrity Disc Jockey “Barbie” who added another year to her successful age of grace and big wins. The fun-filled birthday reception was graced with the presence of several celebrities and was held at D’Prime Lounge Lekki, Lagos, with the mind-blowing gift of a brand new multimillion naira GAC GS3 2020

Jolted and shocked at the turnout of events, especially with the appearance of top Nigeria musical Artists, Comedians, BB Naija Reality TV Celebrities, Nollywood Superstars, renowned Showbiz Entrepreneurs and other specially invited Guests, DJ Barbie was indeed impressed, amazed and overwhelmed with joy, as she marked her birthday in style on 19th March.

Some of the notable personalities and Celebrities present at the birthday reception party of DJ Barbie included the likes of Perruzi, a famous Nigerian Singer, Song Writer and performing Artist Peruzzi, renowned Nigeria Record Label Entrepreneur and CEO of SJW Entertainment Sir Justin, a Nigerian Media Personality, Actress, Video Vixen and Entrepreneur Actress Mercy Eke, popular Big Brother celebrity Frodd, amongst others.

Amongst some of the amazing gifts, also included goodwill messages, prayers and birthday wishes from friends, colleagues, fans and Family members, especially with the traffic on her social media handles. In a brief chat with our Correspondent, she described her birthday party as one she could never forget in a lifetime. She however expressed gratitude to everyone who came to make her birthday party a historic bomb.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EFJPZIABa-U

