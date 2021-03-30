President Buhari Appoints Five Principal Officers For NASENI

President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR) has appointed Five (5) principal officers as Coordinating Directors of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) in furtherance of on-going restructuring by the Federal Government to reposition the agency for better performance.

The President’s approval of appointments of Principal officers was conveyed in a letter signed by the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim A. Gambari, in a letter ref: SH/COS/16/4/A/18, dated 24th March 2021,duly addressed to the Executive Vice Chairman/CE of the agency.

The newly appointed principal officers Include:

1.Dr. (Mrs) Olayinka Adunni Komolafe: appointed as Secretary to the Agency.

2. Engr.Prof. Danshehu Bagudu Gwandangaji : appointed as Coordinating Director, Engineering Infrastructure.

3.Prof. Umar Ibrahim Gaya: appointed as Coordinating Director, Science Infrastructure.

4.Mrs. Nonyem Onyechi : appointed as Coordinating Director, Planning and Business Development.

5.Mr. Ibrahim Baba Dauda : appointed as Coordinating Director, Finance & Accounts.

DR. (MRS) OLAYINKA ADUNNI KOMOLAFE, until her appointment was the head of NASENI Governing Board Secretariat in Abuja. Before then she held the position of Director Administration and Human Resources (AHR) at the Engineering Materials Development Institute (EMDI) Akure, one of the NASENI development institutes. She holds a doctorate degree (PhD) in Public Management and Leadership and two (2) master’s degrees in public administration and International Relations. She has twenty-three (23) years experience in administration of which five years has been at the Directorate cadre. Dr. Komolafe as an administrator has over the years provided innovative solutions to corporate growth and development of EMDI that successfully repositioned the institute to positively contribute to acquisition, domestication, and proliferation of technologies in Nigeria. She has contributed to the development of key policy documents of NASENI and their

implementation. She has exhibited professionalism, sound judgement and leadership skills in execution of her schedules.

ENGR. PROFESSOR DANSHEHU BAGUDU GWADANGAJI studied Mechanical Engineering at National Diploma (ND), Higher National Diploma (HND), Bachelor of Engineering, Master’s of Engineering and a Doctor of Philosophy in the same bias. He has vast research and managerial experience. He was from 2009-2014 the Director/Chief Executive Officer, Sokoto Energy Research Centre at Usman Danfodiyo University Sokoto (UDUS), when utilization of solar energy was popularized by the institution. He rose from a craftsman to a technician then Engineer and ultimately changed the game (PhD). Danshehu has transversed all levels of Engineering and as such both his hands and mind are nimble.

PROFESSOR UMAR IBRAHIM GAYA holds B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry, M.Sc Analytical Chemistry and a PhD Catalysis from University of Putra Malaysia. He is also a professor of physical chemistry. He has about three years post-doctoral research experience in Malaysia and in petroleum academic sector in Oman. These are areas of research needs for products development in oil and gas sector for economic development and also being explored by Science Infrastructure unit of NASENI.

MRS. NONYEM ONYECHI is the Director of Planning and Policy Analysis (PPA) at NASENI Headquarters and has occupied this position for seven (7) years. She is a seasoned and astute civil servant with professional experience of thirty-one (31) years having worked at the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology (FMST) for two (2) years and subsequently in NASENI for Twenty-Nine (29) years. She is well grounded in the development of science, technology and innovation policies and has demonstrated satisfactory skills and best practices in the formulation and implementation of the mandate of NASENI. Mrs. Onyechi is also of proven integrity, transparency and accountability which earned her the highly coveted NASENI Merit Award as the Best Performing Director in 2018.

IBRAHIM BABA DAUDA is currently the Director of Audit and Compliance at the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC), Abuja since 2010. He worked previously in the Oil and Gas Sector, Chartered accounting firms, textile manufacturing, presidential and inter-ministerial committees on Revenue Monitoring and Implementation of public sector financial reforms as member of IPSAS among several others. He is found to be of proven integrity and goal oriented with efficient performance.

The appointment of above principal officers is for initial five (5) year tenure.

NASENI is Nigeria’s flagship science and engineering Innovation agency responsible for research & development of capital goods-machinery, equipment and mass production of standard parts, goods & services required for Nigeria’s technology advancement.

The Presidency recently took over supervision of NASENI from the Federal Ministry of Science & Technology in accordance with the agency’s extant establishment laws which grant it autonomy from the civil service bureaucracy, placing it under direct control of the President for effective performance.

President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, is the Chairman Governing Board of NASENI.

The appointments are with immediate effect.

SIGNED:

Olusegun Ayeoyenikan

Deputy Director, Information

NASENI