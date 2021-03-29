President Buhari To Travel Tomorrow For A Medical Check-Up In London

PRESIDENT BUHARI BILLED FOR ROUTINE MEDICAL CHECK-UP IN LONDON

President Muhammadu Buhari proceeds to London, the United Kingdom, Tuesday March 30, 2021, for a routine medical check-up.

The President meets with Security Chiefs first in the morning, after which he embarks on the journey.

He is due back in the country during the second week of April, 2021.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media and Publicity)

March 29, 2021