President Buhari’s Aide, Ajuri Ngelale, Welcomes Third Son (Photos)

Senior special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on public affairs Ajuri Ngelale on Friday welcomed his third son in Abuja, Igbere TV reports.

Mr Ngelale announced this via Twitter, adding that mother and baby were fine.

“My Heart Is Full Today With Profound Gratitude To The Most High For The Arrival Of My Third Son In Abuja. Both Mommy & Baby Are Doing Well. To God Be All The Glory,” he wrote.

https://twitter.com/AjuriNgelale/status/1375544483429949446?s=20

Ngelale worked as a television presenter and senior news correspondent at Channels Television before his presidential appointment.

The Rivers State indigene is a graduate of political science and history from the University of Kansas, US.