Regina Daniels, Ned Nwoko Take COVID-19 Vaccine In Delta (Photos, Video)

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has confirmed the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is safe after taking a jab three days ago in Idumuje-Ugboko, Aniocha North LGA of Delta State, Igbere TV reports.

In an Instagram post on Friday, Regina revealed that she waited three days to confirm that the vaccine is safe.

She wrote:

“I took my COVID AstraZeneca injection 3days ago in udumuje ugboko and there are no side effects.”

The actress was accompanied to the vaccination centre by her billionaire husband Ned Nwoko as he could be seen in one of the pictures waiting for her.

Mr Nwoko also shared a picture of himself confirming that he had taken the vaccine. He urged his followers to get vaccinated and be safe.

He wrote:

“I took my covid AstraZeneca injection 4days ago. No side effects whatsoever. My family and friends were also vaccinated. Everybody needs to be inoculated for safer public health.”

Regina and Mr Nwoko have a son together named Munir.