Regina Daniels Shares Her Transformation From Child Actor To Adulthood (Photos)

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has shared a video of her transformation from a child actor to an adult, Igbere TV reports.
In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Regina said she grew up under everyone’s watch.
“My growth isn’t surprising because I grew under everyone’s watch or is it?” she wrote.
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CMzBOiRjJ8M/?igshid=17az0igqw7xhf
The mother of one started acting at the age of seven and has grown to be a big name in the industry.
She recently announced her return to acting after a break to welcome her son Munir Ned Nwoko.