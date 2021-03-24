Regina Daniels Shares Her Transformation From Child Actor To Adulthood (Photos)

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has shared a video of her transformation from a child actor to an adult, Igbere TV reports.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Regina said she grew up under everyone’s watch.

“My growth isn’t surprising because I grew under everyone’s watch or is it?” she wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CMzBOiRjJ8M/?igshid=17az0igqw7xhf

The mother of one started acting at the age of seven and has grown to be a big name in the industry.

She recently announced her return to acting after a break to welcome her son Munir Ned Nwoko.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6uamFgqdMVg