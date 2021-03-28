Reports Of Second Baby Is Heartbreaking – Leah Sharibu’s Parents

Leah Sharibu’s parents, Nathan and Rebecca, have described as “heartbreaking rumours” reports that their daughter had given birth to a second baby in Boko Haram captivity.

Demanding that the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd), bring back their daughter with or without children, the traumatised parents said it was a big shame that the Buhari regime had abandoned their daughter.

Leah was one of the 110 female students of the Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State, who were abducted on February 19, 2018, by Boko Haram terrorists.

While others were released by the terrorists following negotiations, Leah, then 14, is still being held captive for reportedly refusing to renounce her Christian faith.

The Convener of the United States-Nigeria Law Group, Emmanuel Ogebe, had recently while quoting “a usually knowledgeable source,” claimed that Leah had given birth to a second child in captivity.

In an interview with our correspondent, the representative for Leah’s parents – the spokesperson and Executive Director of Leah Foundation, Dr Gloria Puldu – said Nigeria had woefully failed Leah.

She said, “The morning of March 23 was another very difficult day as we woke up to the very sad and heartbreaking rumours that Leah Sharibu who is still in captivity for three years has given birth to a second baby. We don’t know anything, that is why we said it is a rumour. We don’t know where she is and have never heard from her.

“It is a very big shame on General Buhari and his entire government. He has abandoned this young child in captivity. Leah, a minor, has been abandoned and forgotten by her government. The traumatised parents of Leah, Nathan and Rebecca Sharibu, are crying and demanding that General Buhari bring back their daughter with or without children.

“Leah still remains their child and they will take her back, no matter the situation or the condition she comes out with. Leah remains a heroine in the eyes of every Christian all over the world for her bold and courageous stand to refuse to renounce her Christian faith despite the extreme danger.”