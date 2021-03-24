Sanwo-Olu Gifts Veteran Nollywood Actress, Iya Awero 3 Bedroom Flat (Photos)

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has gifted Nollywood veteran Lanre Hassan aka Iya Awero a three-bedroom flat in the newly commissioned Prince Abiodun Ogunleye Housing Estate, Igbogbo, Igbere TV reports.

Mr Sanwo-Olu handed her the keys to the apartment during the commissioning on Wednesday.

The governor’s chief press secretary Gboyega Akosile shared the video of the presentation on Twitter.

Speaking in Yoruba, the 70-year-old actress thanked the governor and his deputy Obafemi Hamzat, praying that God will also provide for them.

Sanwo-Olu commissioned the estate with 360 home units comprising 120 one bedroom, 120 two bedrooms and 120 three bedrooms homes at Bayeku road, Igbogbo, Ikorodu.

The governor named the housing estate after the former deputy governor of Lagos and political leader in Ikorodu, Prince Abiodun Ogunleye.

The project is a follow up scheme for Oba Adeboruwa Estate also situated along Igbogbo Baiyeku road. It was initiated to provide more homes for Lagosians residing in Ikorodu axis.