Senate Confirms Haliru Nababa As Controller-General Of Correctional Service

The Nigerian Senate on Wednesday confirmed the nomination of Haliru Nababa as the Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service.

It can be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari in February 2021, nominated Haliru Nababa the new Controller-General of Nigerian Correctional Service, subject to the confirmation of the Senate in line with the provision of the new Act establishing the Nigerian Correctional Service 2019.

1. Report of the Committee on Interior Confirmation of the Nomination of Haliru Nababa as Controller-General Nigerian Correctional Service by Senator Kashim Shettima Senator Kashim Shettima moves that the Senate do receive and consider the report of the Committee on Interior on Confirmation of the Nomination of Haliru Nababa as Controller-General Nigerian Correctional Service. Senator Abba Moro seconds. “The Nominee possesses the educational qualification for the position; the Nominee is not affiliated to any political party, the nominee is within the age bracket for the recommendation.” – Senator Kashim Shettima “The Committee recommends that the Senate do confirm the nomination of Haliru Nababa as Controller-General of Nigerian Correctional Service.” – Senator Kashim Shettima Senator Abba Moro seconds. Senate resolves into Committee of the Whole to consider the report. The Nomination of Haliru Nababa is CONFIRMED as Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service.

Mr Nababa hails from Sokoto State and had his First School Leaving Certificate from the Demonstration Primary School, Sokoto, in 1975. He attended Government Secondary School, Tangaza, where he obtained his West African School Certificate in 1980.

He then proceeded to the Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, where he graduated in 1988, with a Bachelors degree in History, and a Diploma in Criminology from the same university in 1996.

Mr Nababa joined the Nigerian Prisons Service, (NPS) as it was then, on Aug. 13, 1990 as an Assistant Superintendent of Prisons.

He rose through the ranks and was promoted to the rank of Assistant Controller General of Corrections on Jan. 1, 2018.

Mr Nababa has headed many formations, including Officer in-Charge of the Wurno Satellite Custodial Centre, Sokoto State; Nguru Custodial Centre, Yobe State; Mubi Custodial Centre, Adamawa State, and Sokoto Central Custodial Centre, Sokoto State from 2016 to 2019.

On Aug. 26, 2020 he was appointed as Deputy Controller General of Corrections, covering duties in the Directorate of Finance and Accounts.

Until his new appointment, Mr Nababa was the Head of the Directorate of Finance and Accounts.