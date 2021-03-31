Share Your Funny Relationship Breakup Stories

I have heard and seen many ridiculous relationship breakup story, mine was actually quite funny and at the same time not funny.. which goes thus ….

so we’ve both been in this relationship for more than a year, she is a good girl with a good heart and not a demanding type of girl unlike wordly girls of nowadays, and beautiful with her melanie popping skin, average height and slim… so here is what happened I just don’t call her again and she too didn’t call me with my reason been that she is most of the time rude either we’re together or over the phone, but she mostly exhibit this act whenever I called her and I have complained severally about this act sometimes she will apologized and at times not, but I think the cause is been that I’m way older than her and she is a Muslim while I’m a christian, it was funny to me cus it’s the first time I will be breaking up with a girl in that manner.. whereas I was expecting her to call or msg me on whatsapp on what happened but her ego won’t allow her to….

what is your own funny way you’ve breakup with your girl or guy before or heard, feel free to share and let’s learn.

it’s my first time of creating a topic here tho’ so there might be errors but I’m willing to learn so feel free to correct me but not criticize me