“She Forgot My Birthday. Only Calls Me Baby When She Wants Money. Should I Move On?”

It’s not just the fact that she forgot, it’s that she’s not invested in what we have. I’ve taken her out on a couple of dates where the majority of the time she was on her phone and not being receptive to my feelings even though I asked her politely to put it away.

Whenever she wants something from me she uses words like “baby” but soons as I send her money it’s crickets from then on. Anytime I text her during the day to see how her day is she doesnt reply back and even when she does its “good” or “okay”, quick short answers and doesnt reciprocate by asking about mines.

The birthday was the last straw because I had texted her few days ago and she completely ignored me until the day after apologising but only because hers is coming up in a few weeks and probably doesnt want to burn that bridge. She’ll forget my birthday but will post on her stories constantly about other people wishing them theirs. It’s clear at this point that she’s been using me for money and doesn’t care about me. Its always the ones you least expect.

Anyways I appreciate anyone who took the time to read this, your input will be greatly appreciated.