“She Is Married But She Is Stalking Me”

Okay there’s this lady I met at a friend’s place. She’s free spirited and kind of nasty.

She’s married with 3 kids but she’s not living with her husband, reasons I don’t know.

I believe she’d be 5 years if not more older than me but yet she calls me like I’m with her kidney…

I can’t even believe the kind of stuff we do though we’ve not had sex but she’s pushing me that way but that’s one thing I don’t want to do cause she’s married and I’m feeling guilty.

I don’t want to hurt her and I don’t want to continue this stuff with her and I don’t want to avoid her either.

So what do I do now?

Advise me on what to do please