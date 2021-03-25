‘She Now Locks Her Phone, Denies Me Sex. Should I Still Marry Her?’

I have never been this confused in my entire life…

I have a girlfriend that we have been dating for 6 years now… We are not married because I was not stable financially but now things seems to be much better and next year should be the year….I reside in Ibadan so she came in last year after her education to get a job, she’s a nurse and we were staying together up till now.

Sex has never been an issue between us up until December last year. We sleep on the same bed and we live in the same house but we have not had sex since December 2020 till date. She’s right beside me as I type this message. Each time I go close to her, she tells me I am not entitled to sex because I have not paid her bride price. I just could not understand the sudden change in her attitude towards sex when wedding is next year.

She also locks her phone and even WhatsApp. Now, I am beginning to have doubt about marrying her.