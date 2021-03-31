Shocking Details Of How Nigerians In UAE Are Financing Boko Haram Coming– Garba Shehu

The Presidency has stated that its investigation revealed that some Nigerians in the United Arab Emirates were transferring money to the Boko Haram terrorists and financing their criminal activities in the country.

The Presidency added that Bureau de Change operators are also in the chain of sending money to terrorists as they were the domestic agents.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesman, Mr Garba Shehu, stated this while appearing on Channels Television, adding that some Nigerians had already been arrested in connection with the financing of Boko Haram.

Shehu said investigation was ongoing and the details would be shocking to Nigerians when they were made public to Nigerians.

He said, “It is shocking to any Nigerian that places of worship and farmland are places where killers of policemen and security officials are being harboured.

“The new service chiefs are working with the IG (Inspector-General of Police) and heads of intelligence agencies and there is a clear lead. A lot of people have been arrested in terms of their financing (of terrorism).

“There are a number of people who are currently under arrest. Bureau de Change are facilitating money to terrorists. We have already concluded with the UAE on Nigerians who are transferring money to Boko Haram terrorists and this also happens domestically.

“And I tell you that by the time we conclude this investigation, the shocking details will surprise many Nigerians.”