‘Should I Still Contact This Girl?’

Good evening nlders, I need your input on this situation I’m in and I’ll appreciate if you can help with your honest opinion.

There’s this girl In my street that I like and will want her to be my girlfriend. I met with her about a month ago and I told her I wanted to see her and discuss properly with her and since then, I’ve been trying to get to know her on WhatsApp (she gave me her contact) but this girl is very boring on WhatsApp. I literally had to bring up ways to make the conversation going but it always end with some awkward silence as she usually reply with short answer or even abbreviation.

So I decided to have a proper date with her and I scheduled a day and time. I picked her up at her place and we went out on a “date”. Throughout the date, it was me just bringing things up and she was also making attempt to flow along and the conversation was going smoothly, tho I was the one bringing up topics et al. The date was cool, interesting and even whenever she had to do something outside that we had to go together, she held my arm all through and the physical contact was unhindered.

Then we came back from date and she asked for my picture and I told her I don’t have any but I’ll take one the following day but she said I shouldn’t bother. However, since that day we went out, she hasn’t even called me or even message me on Whatsapp even though she’s online.

Tho I like this girl but I believe the feeling and the communication should be mutual and shouldn’t be always me chatting her up all the time, so I let her be. I’m really thinking about her but I don’t want to contact her. I feel she has to make an effort too. or am I being too unreasonable?