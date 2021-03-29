Showbiz Entrepreneur, MC Bob Marries His Girlfriend In Abuja (Pictures)

Popular Showbiz Entrepreneur MC Bob Marries Heatthrob in A Colourful Wedding Ceremony

In Abuja few days ago, popular Abuja Based Comedian and Showbiz Entrepreneur, Bob Anasi commonly known as MC Bob married his heartthrob Ms Ogechi Ogenyi in a colourful and delightful Ceremony, which was well attended by top Abuja-based celebrities, showbiz Entrepreneurs, High profile personalities, invited Guests, family members and friends from within Abuja and across other states.

The wedding of MC Bob to Ms Ogechi Ogenyi, now referred as Mrs. Ogechi Ogenyi Anasi was indeed remarkable with loads of entertaining presentations, performances by trending Abuja based Entertainers, alongside other side attractions, which includes red carpet shoots and amazing photoshoot with couple, who appeared glamorous and breathtaking.

MC Bob and his newly bride has continue to receive congratulatory expressions, messages and marriage wishes from friends, family members, fans of the groom and most especially his colleagues in the industry. However, the Groom is known for his annual Popular comedy show hosted in Abuja, tagged “MC Bob the Magnificent Comedy Show” and described as one of the most recognised and well attended comedy Entertainment event in FCT.

While speaking to AbujaPress Correspondent, the Groom, MC Bob, had thanked God Almighty for his strength, courage and direction, especially in the choice of his delectable Wife, a woman whom he described as a rare gem, carrying loads of attractive glory and blessings upon his life. He thanked her and prayed for the peace and growth of his new home.