Siblings, Friend To Die By Hanging In Ondo For Stealing Phones, Motorcycles

Two brothers, Sunday Isaac and Lucky Isaac as well as their friend, Ovie Nana have been sentenced to death in Ondo State for armed robbery.

The convicts, who are to die by hanging, were sentenced by Justice Yemi Fasanmi of an Ondo State High Court sitting at the Olokuta Medium Correctional Facility premises in Akure, the state capital.

The trio, were said to have robbed their victims of motorcycles, mobile phones, cash and other valuables seven years ago in Bolorunduro, Ondo East Local Government Area of Ondo State.

After committing the crime in December 11, 2013, the convict were first arraigned in 2014 on a five-count charge to include conspiracy and serial robberies.

The charges were, however, amended to six by the leave of the Court vide the Amendment Information in April, 2019.

The offences committed by the convict for which they were docked are contrary to and punishable under the criminal laws of the state and Robbery and Firearms laws of the Federation.

The Prosecution led by Chief Legal Officer in the Ondo state Ministry of Justice, Olusegun Akeredolu called four witnesses and tendered confessional statements of the accused which were admitted after trial within trial.

The defendants represented by Mr Samson Iluyemi gave evidence but did not tender any exhibit.

In his judgement, Justice Fasanmi who sentenced the two brothers and their accomplice to death by hanging, said he was convinced that the prosecution proved the case beyond all doubts.