Sinach Celebrates Her 48th Birthday (Photos)

Award winning Nigerian gospel singer and Christ Embassy lead singer, Osinachi Kalu also known as Sinach took to her Instagram handle to celebrate her 48th birthday today 30th March, IgbereTV reports.

Sharing photos of herself, she wrote;

“Wait what! It’s my birthday !!

I AM SOOOO GRATEFUL LORD!!

#30thofmarch #sinach

“Forever I am grateful

For who you are and all you’ve done for me !!

I celebrate God today

For my family

Ministry

Health and peace of mind !!

I celebrate God grace and supernatural favor.

Protection, wisdom and understanding!!

So grateful to You my Lord !!

March 30!”