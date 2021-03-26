Singer Lágbájá, Hijab Controversy And How Environment Influences Muslim

“Lágbájá, a man, covers his face in a way we could like to our own niqab and no one finds anything wrong with that.

I was having a conversation today with my Layla and at a point she asked “anything for me?” and what came to mind subconsciously, in a snap was: Lágbájá nothing for you.

I paused as I re-examine what I just said, not because my sense of humour was wrong but I wonder how LÁGBÁJÁ crept into the line.

I recall Lágbájá the popular masked musician. Most people don’t even know his real name. Google says it is Bisade Ologunde. I believe he was very intentional about his public image and the name he chose – Lágbájá, meaning “Somebody” Lágbájá was a sensational musician back then popular for his satirical songs against the government’s oppression.

You see why environment is one of the BIGGEST influence in our lives. We never owned his album nor played it at home but we had an Audio-Cassette seller, more like a Disk Joker who plays all sorts of music like 25metres from our house. From his regular Friday Quranic plays I memorised Surah Yasin and some portion of Kahf.

As James Clear said in his book, Atomic Habits, “Environment is the invisible hand that shapes human behaviour.”

Now imagine if what I’ve been listening to was the Qur’an or Hadith.

Please pay attention to what your children consume (subconsciously) in your environment.

Remembering Lágbájá made me realise how some people dislike Islam and anything associated with it.

I heard he’s 60+ now. How time flies!

Yet, our little girls can’t even wear their hijab in peace. And our ladies options are limited because they don the hijab. They’ve not even covered their faces. Even if you graduate with a First Class in this country, you’d still be discriminated against by majority of companies because of your hijab. That hijab that didn’t stop you from being the best of the best. What a World we live in.

Unlike Lágbájá, Awọn Lágbájá have to tell us how to look and be to satisfy their irritant and malodorous angst. And for this we grovel and hassle just to observe our religious identity in a country whose soil was tilled by our fathers’ sweat.