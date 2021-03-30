Six Times President Buhari Travelled To The UK For Medical Attention

Almost two years after his last private trip to the United Kingdom, President Muhammad Buhari, will be jetting out of Nigeria on a medical trip to London for the 6th time in six years.

Presidential spokesman Garba Shehu said Buhari will leave for London, the United Kingdom, on Tuesday for a routine medical check-up and would be back in the country during the second week of April.

Buhari’s last medical trip to the UK was in April 2018. But he was in the country in April 2019 on what the Presidency was a private trip. The pandemic might have prevented him from traveling out of the country all through 2020.

Here are the five times Buhari has been to the UK on medical trip.

On June 6, 2016, Buhari left Nigeria for his first medical vacation. The president was away on a 10-day medical trip to London to treat an ear infection. He extended his trip by 3 days to rest. He returned from that journey on June 19, 2016.

On January 19, 2017, the president travelled to the United Kingdom on medical leave and returned on March 10 after spending 51 days out of the country.

Again on May 8, 2017, Buhari travelled to the United Kingdom for medical attention and remained there till August 19, 2017, spending 104 days, a record which surpassed that of the late President Umaru Yar’Adua.

On September 21, 2017, he travelled from the US to the UK for medical purposes and returned to Abuja on September 25, 2017.

Four days after returning to Nigeria from the United States were he met with Former President Donald Trump, Buhari returned to the UK for medical reasons on May 8, 2018. He returned to Nigeria on May 11.