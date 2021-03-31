Sony Pictures Launches ‘Sony One’ app in partnership with MTN Nigeria

Sony Pictures Television (“SPT”) has today announced the launch of ‘Sony One’ – an app platform developed in association with MTN, the leading ICT company in Nigeria. Sony One provides a selection of SPT film and television favourites, making them available through special MTN mobile data packages. MTN users can stream a selection of SPT content and rent the latest Hollywood blockbusters through the app at affordable prices. New users also have access to a 3-day free trial. The partnership is in furtherance of MTN’s resolve to continue to provide a superior digital experience for customers and make life brighter.

Speaking on the launch, John Rossiter, who oversaw the development of the app as Sony Pictures Television Executive Vice President, Networks and Distribution, CEEMA, said, “Sony One is tailor-made to the increasingly flexible way we see media being consumed in Nigeria and across Africa today. Today’s launch marks the first step in an inspiring journey for SPT: we have spent a couple of years reviewing and evaluating effective ways to serve our excellent SPT content to, and engage with, this hugely important continent. It is fantastic to launch this platform, and there is no better partner to launch with than MTN in Nigeria.”

Also speaking, Srinivas Rao, Chief Digital Officer, MTN Nigeria, says, “We are proud of our association with Sony Pictures Television. This partnership aligns with our GoodTogether philosophy; with it, our customers, who are at the heart of everything we do, will be assured of quality international content, including movies, music and favourite shows all in one app.”

Users will have access to four plan categories including streaming bundles that offer data and access on the Sony One service, binge plans that offer affordable streaming service on the app, rental plan for content on the app as well as content only plans. Sony Pictures Entertainment (“SPE”) blockbuster titles available for rent on the platform are ‘Spider-Man: Far from Home’, ‘The Equalizer 2’, ‘Bad Boys for Life’, ‘Bloodshot’, ‘Angry Birds 2’ and ‘Black & Blue’. Also available at launch are 40+ popular SPE library titles available for streaming, including films in the classic ‘Ghostbusters’ and ‘Terminator’ franchise, as well as favourites ‘Hancock’, ‘Jerry Maguire’, ‘Chappie’ and ‘White House Down’. In addition, the SPT series available through Sony One at launch will include full seasons of ‘Community’, ‘The Shield’, and ‘The Boondocks’ among others. New feature film and television titles will be regularly added to the platform.

Sony One app is available for download on Google Play Store and Apple store. MTN users can subscribe to the dedicated Sony One plans via the shortcode 5445.

SPT partnered with Hakeem Condotti’s BLK HUT in Nigeria as the licensee of the service.