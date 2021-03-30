Students, RCCG Members’ Abduction: I’m Not A Negotiator For Bandits – Sheikh Gumi

Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, a controversial Islamic scholar, has said he does not negotiate for bandits.

Gumi disclosed this during a meeting with former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, yesterday.

Sani had visited Gumi to plead with him to help negotiate the release of the 39 College students and eight members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) who were kidnapped at the weekend.

However, Gumi said: “As for the College students, we have done all we can do. In fact, I had a meeting with parents of the kidnapped students sequel to their meeting with Government.

“I showed them what the problem is and they went to visit government and returned.

“I am not a negotiator for bandits, we always ensured that government officials were present in our previous discussions with bandits in the forests, before the Federal Government’s shoot at sight order.”

Bandits had a few weeks ago abducted some students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka in Kaduna.

Also, unknown gunmen had over the weekend abducted some members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, in the state.

The kidnappers also demanded N50 million as ransom for their release.