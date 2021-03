Connect on Linked in

The Nigerian Super Eagles team have now departed lagos for Benin by boat in the early hours of today.

Nigeria will face Benin in the 2021 AFCON Qualifier match on Saturday.

The Super Eagles will than play against Lesotho in the second 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifier match.

Fans gathered around as the Super Eagles players and full team boarded a boat to Benin today.

