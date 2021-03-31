Super Eagles: Paul Onuachu From Standby To Starboy

When the team list for the Super eagles was released prior to their last 2 games for the AFCON qualifiers against Benin Republic and Lesotho. Paul Onuachu name was only good enough for the stand by list.

The reason Coach Gernot Rohr gave was that in his previous invitation he didn’t score enough or didn’t do well. While the list had the likes of Ahmed Musa that has not kicked a ball in a competitive gave in over 6 months made the cut.

This lead to massive outcry nation wide that Onuachu should be included especially with the incredible but undeniable record he has had this season

* Paul Onuachu have scored more goals this season than Messi, Ronaldo, Kane, Salah and Haaland in Europe is placed on the standby list by Genort Rohr.

*Paul Onuachu have scored 25goals in 29 League games for GENK making him the most inform Nigeria player in the world while Musa without a club for months gets invited to play just 2games??

To some Nigerians who spoke out they said

Onuachu’s exclusion again shows the technical deficiency of Rohr, who ought to by now have fashioned out a tactic to get this proven scorer getting the goals for Nigeria.

Some even wondered when the coach was talking of going back to bring Odion Ighalo.

This just shows the technical crew are fixated instead of looking for new player and effectively using the once we have we are talking about bringing back Odion Ighalo and sticking to Rosty Ahmed Musa.

But with the sudden inability of some players to make the cut made Paul Onuachu was just called to fill the gap.just to appease Nigerians

However in the game proper even when he was given just. 10 minutes to play he rescued Nigeria scoring the lone that gave us the victory. As if that was not enough in the last game against Lesotho he scored a superb Volley to make it 3. – 0.

Paul Onuachu has indeed silenced his critics with a back to back goals. This should serve as a lesson.

Because even the NPFL players they said can’t play for super eagles. When Anayo Iwuala was introduced didn’t disappoint

* that a player didn’t score in one game doesn’t make him bad. Especially if he has the potential to deliver. Kelechi Iheanacho is a good example everyone said he is finished but Branden Rogers believed in him today he is seen as Man United destroyer aka senior man.

*The coach needs to do enough to inspire confidence in our players. Because so many have been used and dumped thereby killing their confidence completely

* with the performance of Paul Onuachu he has shown that his goals in Europe is not a fluke and besides we can now have a capable and reliable bench should in case any striker is out.

Indeed Paul Onuachu has gone from Standby to starboy

Source: Robosky02