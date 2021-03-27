Tambuwal Presented Nigerian-Made Electric Car By Jelani

Sokoto State governor, Honourable Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, was on Friday presented with a made in Nigeria electric car by an indigine of the state, Jelani Aliyu.

He said with the inauguration of the maiden Nigeria electric car birthed by Sokoto-born Jelani Aliyu, a cultural revolution is in the offing that would generally affect the lifestyles and life chances of Nigerians.

The Governor made this observation on Friday when received the first electric car assembled in Nigeria by the Jelani-led National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), at Government House, Sokoto.

This was contained in a statement signed by the special adviser on media and publicity to the governor Muhammad Bello and made available to newsmen on Saturday.

The car, being part of items on exhibition at the ongoing National Trade Fair for Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states holding in Sokoto, was presented to him by 55 year old Jelani, an erstwhile America’s General Motors proud designer of 2004 Pontiac G6 and 2010 Chevrolet Volt, who is currently the Director-General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC).

According to Gov. Tambuwal, as global scientific achievements push towards zero use of fossil oil, the country is going to have many similar technological breakthroughs as the electric car that would revolutionize the way homes are made and kept, roads are built and managed alongside the evolution of much other material cultures, thus generally affecting the people’s lives.

In this vein, he appealed to the federal government to take appropriate measures towards exploiting the potentials of Sokoto State in order to support the diversification of the state and federal government economy into the future.

Enumerating some economic potentials of the state, Gov. Tambuwal emphasized the availability of solid minerals and agricultural prospects, both of which if boosted could support the local and national economy.

He, therefore, appealed to the federal government to pay more attention to these sectors as much of the world is moving away from dependence on hydrocarbons for their economic sustenance and the drive to meet the economic needs of respective countries.

The governor who said it was the first time in his life that he drove an electric car, commended the initiative of the NADDC and thanked the Director-General for the Council’s participation in the trade fair, saying that its presence will attract a lot of investment to the state and the sub-region.

Tambuwal, taking a cue from Jelani’s brief on the new car described it and its technology as interesting and environment-friendly, adding that it is also cheaper in terms of maintenance.

While giving kudos to Jelani for being a great ambassador of the state at home and abroad, he assured that the state government will do everything humanly possible to support whatever it is he will be involved in for the betterment of humanity.

The governor equally commended the federal government of Nigeria for supporting him and ensuring that the country is not left behind in giant developmental innovations in car manufacturing and several other undertakings.

