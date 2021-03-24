Teni Meets Vice President Osinbajo In Aso Rock (Photos)

Teniola Apata widely known as Teni the Entertainer, has shared photos of her visit to Aso Rock, Nigeria’s power House, Igbere TV reports.

The multi-talented singer met with Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, who happens to be knowledgeable about the entertainment industry.

She shared photos of her visit on the gram and captioned the post;

“Wondaland in Aso Rock. Thank @profosinbajo for taking the time out of your busy schedule to meet with me and your encouraging and impactful words.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CMzIPZ-l2Ji/?igshid=120idws6tn8n3

Recently, the federal government promised to support the entertainment industry by providing funds to help boast the sector.

Teni has been busy this year as she has released a new project titled ‘Wondaland’. The album houses 17 tracks with Davido as the only feature.

She also released her first hit single for the year ‘For You’ featuring superstar Davido, which is off the ‘Wondaland’ project.