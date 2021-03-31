The Armband Cristiano Threw To The Ground Raises Money For Serbian Child (Photo)

Cristiano Ronaldo threw his captain’s armband to the ground in disgust at the failure to award a goal for his shot that had clearly crossed the line against Serbia, leaving Portugal with a point instead of all three.

However, the Portuguese superstar’s moment of outrage could end up being a life saver, given that the armband was recollected and is now being used to raise money for a sick child in Serbia.

A stadium worker picked up the armband from the ground and donated it to a children’s organisation, which was seeking funds for a six-month-old Serbian child with spinal muscular atrophy.

The child needs 2.5 million euros for his treatment and operation, and the children’s charity has put the bracelet up for auction.

Serbian newspaper Telegraf has reported that, in the first few hours of it going up for auction, it had already become a national record in regards to sporting equipment and it appears reaching the necessary figure will not be a problem.