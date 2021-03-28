The Auditor General Lacks Power To Audit NNPC, CBN, Others – AuGF

Nigeria’s Auditor General has no constitutional power to audit NNPC, Central Bank of Nigeria, Nigeria Ports Authority and other big federal agencies.

Punch Newspaper 12 February 2021

The Acting Auditor General for the Federation , Adolphus Aghughu, said on Thursday that his office lacked the constitutional power to audit the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Nigerian Ports Authority, and other big federal agencies.

Aghughu said this when the Senate Public Account Committee screened him ahead of his appointment’s confirmation by the Senate.

Responding to a question by the panel on why the AuGF had not been auditing the accounts of the topmost federal agencies, Aghughu said, “It is the constitution that has issue.”

He said, “ By virtue of the 1999 Constitution , we will just provide list of what we need for them and they will make their choice. If they decline to give to us, we have no power to compel them .”