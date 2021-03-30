‘The Richest Woman I Know’: D’banj Celebrates His Wife On Her 30th Birthday (Pics)

Singer, DBanj took to his Instagram handle

to celebrate his wife, Lineo on her 30th birthday today 30th March, IgbereTV reports.

He wrote;

”To my World , My Heart,my Best friend, Best partner Ever , The richest Woman I know . Soo Caring and Selfless and Most Patient person I know . Your virtues are Endowed from God and I’m Grateful each day that I met you and you agreed to be my Wife and mother of my children. You are the Best , Happy Birthday darling . Luv u 7,000”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CNCnmikjy-3/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Lineo was moved by his show of love and she also took to his comment section to express her love for him.