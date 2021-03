Former Imo State goveror, Emeka Ihedioha has taken to his Instagram handle to celebrate his 56th Birthday today 24th March, IgbereTV reports.

Sharing some of his throwback photos, he wrote;

“Dear Lord, It is by your grace and mercies that I have come this far. My whole life is in the hollow of thy Hands. For this gift of a new year, I give it all to you Lord. Thank you Lord. #IhediohaAt56″

https://www.instagram.com/p/CMyzaAUneiX/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link